TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) Stock Forecast For 2022: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.95 million TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.19. With the company’s per share price at $6.80 changed hands at -$0.56 or -7.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.07B. TGTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -428.53% off its 52-week high of $35.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.48, which suggests the last value was 48.82% up since then. When we look at TG Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.10 million.

Analysts gave the TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TGTX as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. TG Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.51.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) trade information

Instantly TGTX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.50 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -7.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.21%, with the 5-day performance at 0.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) is 5.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TGTX’s forecast low is $4.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -194.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 41.18% for it to hit the projected low.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TG Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.46% over the past 6 months, a 32.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TG Therapeutics Inc. will rise 13.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 27.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 183.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $200k. 6 analysts are of the opinion that TG Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.69 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -16.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.50%. The 2022 estimates are for TG Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -8.70%.

TGTX Dividends

TG Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.31% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares while 71.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.50%. There are 71.98% institutions holding the TG Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.07% of the shares, roughly 20.33 million TGTX shares worth $193.33 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.40% or 12.13 million shares worth $115.37 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 11.43 million shares estimated at $48.59 million under it, the former controlled 7.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.58% of the shares, roughly 3.72 million shares worth around $35.39 million.