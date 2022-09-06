TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.47 million TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.21. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.27 changed hands at -$0.23 or -4.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.73B. TAL’s current price is a discount, trading about -27.51% off its 52-week high of $6.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.60, which suggests the last value was 69.64% up since then. When we look at TAL Education Group’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.20 million.

Analysts gave the TAL Education Group (TAL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended TAL as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. TAL Education Group’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) trade information

Instantly TAL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.72 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -4.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 39.95%, with the 5-day performance at -8.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) is 14.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.72 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.98% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TAL’s forecast low is $4.94 with $7.40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -40.42% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.26% for it to hit the projected low.

TAL Education Group (TAL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TAL Education Group share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 132.07% over the past 6 months, a 71.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -78.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $242.62 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that TAL Education Group’s revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2022 will be $225.83 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -58.50%. The 2022 estimates are for TAL Education Group earnings to decrease by -828.30%.

TAL Dividends

TAL Education Group is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on July 29.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of TAL Education Group shares while 62.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.75%. There are 62.75% institutions holding the TAL Education Group stock share, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 11.13% of the shares, roughly 49.43 million TAL shares worth $261.76 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.12% or 22.72 million shares worth $120.29 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 15.3 million shares estimated at $80.99 million under it, the former controlled 3.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 1.41% of the shares, roughly 6.24 million shares worth around $33.04 million.