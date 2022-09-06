Stock Performance And Forecast For Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

In the last trading session, 1.39 million Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.15. With the company’s per share price at $23.41 changed hands at -$2.08 or -8.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $930.31M. RETA’s last price was a discount, traded about -395.69% off its 52-week high of $116.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.47, which suggests the last value was 21.1% up since then. When we look at Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 580.36K.

Analysts gave the Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended RETA as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$2.02.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) trade information

Instantly RETA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.91%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 25.75 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -8.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.22%, with the 5-day performance at -4.91% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) is -33.74% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 53.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RETA’s forecast low is $27.00 with $76.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -224.65% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -15.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.21% over the past 6 months, a -2.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -1.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -10.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -53.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.46 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.13 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -84.70%.

The 2022 estimates are for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -2.20%.

RETA Dividends

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.07% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 87.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.45%. There are 87.73% institutions holding the Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 13.94% of the shares, roughly 4.4 million RETA shares worth $144.03 million.

CPMG INC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.18% or 2.9 million shares worth $94.9 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. With 1.58 million shares estimated at $40.19 million under it, the former controlled 5.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held about 3.92% of the shares, roughly 1.24 million shares worth around $31.4 million.