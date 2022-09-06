Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP): Investing Tips And Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.59 million Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.36 changing hands around $0.04 or 0.71% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.13B. SLDP’s current price is a discount, trading about -133.49% off its 52-week high of $14.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.22, which suggests the last value was 17.92% up since then. When we look at Solid Power Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.69 million.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) trade information

Instantly SLDP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.87 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 0.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.69%, with the 5-day performance at -7.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) is -5.95% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.27 days.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 67.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $800k. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Solid Power Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $800k.

The 2022 estimates are for Solid Power Inc. earnings to increase by 119.50%.

SLDP Dividends

Solid Power Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.45% of Solid Power Inc. shares while 22.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.99%. There are 22.25% institutions holding the Solid Power Inc. stock share, with Spring Creek Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 2.87% of the shares, roughly 5.0 million SLDP shares worth $43.35 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.42% or 2.47 million shares worth $21.46 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.07 million shares estimated at $11.11 million under it, the former controlled 1.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.82% of the shares, roughly 1.43 million shares worth around $12.36 million.