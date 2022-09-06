Risk Capital Investors Should Consider Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE).

In the last trading session, 3.11 million Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.58 changed hands at -$0.07 or -4.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.20B. PSFE’s last price was a discount, traded about -492.41% off its 52-week high of $9.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.52, which suggests the last value was 3.8% up since then. When we look at Paysafe Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.29 million.

Analysts gave the Paysafe Limited (PSFE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended PSFE as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Paysafe Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) trade information

Instantly PSFE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.8500 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -4.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.59%, with the 5-day performance at -13.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) is -28.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.81 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.68, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PSFE’s forecast low is $2.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -216.46% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -26.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $375.52 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Paysafe Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $383.52 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $382.31 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for Paysafe Limited earnings to increase by 84.90%.

PSFE Dividends

Paysafe Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 11.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.87% of Paysafe Limited shares while 45.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.14%. There are 45.94% institutions holding the Paysafe Limited stock share, with Blackstone Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 17.06% of the shares, roughly 123.73 million PSFE shares worth $419.43 million.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.24% or 59.76 million shares worth $202.58 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. With 7.86 million shares estimated at $15.33 million under it, the former controlled 1.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held about 0.48% of the shares, roughly 3.48 million shares worth around $6.79 million.