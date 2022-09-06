Relay Therapeutics Inc. Is Forecast To Drop -87.77% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the last trading session, 1.31 million Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $25.03 changed hands at $0.13 or 0.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.71B. RLAY’s last price was a discount, traded about -52.42% off its 52-week high of $38.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.65, which suggests the last value was 49.46% up since then. When we look at Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.07 million.

Analysts gave the Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RLAY as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) trade information

Instantly RLAY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 26.72 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 0.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.50%, with the 5-day performance at 1.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) is 30.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 21.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.82% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RLAY’s forecast low is $13.00 with $47.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -87.77% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 48.06% for it to hit the projected low.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Relay Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 22.82% over the past 6 months, a 4.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 230.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.32 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $4.23 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 646.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for Relay Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -49.40%.

RLAY Dividends

Relay Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 14.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.53% of Relay Therapeutics Inc. shares while 112.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 115.52%. There are 112.60% institutions holding the Relay Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 25.62% of the shares, roughly 27.9 million RLAY shares worth $698.46 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.25% or 13.34 million shares worth $333.78 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. With 3.35 million shares estimated at $83.84 million under it, the former controlled 3.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held about 1.77% of the shares, roughly 1.92 million shares worth around $48.13 million.