Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.72 million Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE:QNGY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.27 changed hands at -$0.01 or -3.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $33.42M. QNGY’s last price was a discount, traded about -3640.74% off its 52-week high of $10.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.27. When we look at Quanergy Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.82 million.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE:QNGY) trade information

Instantly QNGY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2999 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -3.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -97.33%, with the 5-day performance at -10.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE:QNGY) is -33.60% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.4 days.

QNGY Dividends

Quanergy Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE:QNGY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.30% of Quanergy Systems Inc. shares while 2.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.57%. There are 2.13% institutions holding the Quanergy Systems Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.73% of the shares, roughly 0.68 million QNGY shares worth $1.24 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.47% or 0.44 million shares worth $0.81 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.68 million shares estimated at $1.24 million under it, the former controlled 0.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 71523.0 shares worth around $36176.0.