QTNT Stock Forecast 2022: Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) Remains Strong With -1664.71% Downside

In the last trading session, 1.86 million Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.73. With the company’s per share price at $0.17 changed hands at -$0.01 or -3.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.66M. QTNT’s last price was a discount, traded about -1794.12% off its 52-week high of $3.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.18, which suggests the last value was -5.88% down since then. When we look at Quotient Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.14 million.

Analysts gave the Quotient Limited (QTNT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended QTNT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Quotient Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) trade information

Instantly QTNT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2064 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -3.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -93.27%, with the 5-day performance at -16.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) is -29.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, QTNT’s forecast low is $1.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1664.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -488.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Quotient Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -84.97% over the past 6 months, a 43.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.91 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Quotient Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $10.4 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Quotient Limited earnings to decrease by -1.30%.

QTNT Dividends

Quotient Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 09.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.27% of Quotient Limited shares while 67.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.39%. There are 67.51% institutions holding the Quotient Limited stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 11.93% of the shares, roughly 16.2 million QTNT shares worth $2.83 million.

Polar Capital Holdings Plc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.85% or 13.38 million shares worth $2.33 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port. With 2.89 million shares estimated at $0.5 million under it, the former controlled 2.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port held about 1.69% of the shares, roughly 2.29 million shares worth around $0.4 million.