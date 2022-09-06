PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ: PYPD) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 6.42 million PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.43 changed hands at -$3.96 or -73.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $105.41M. PYPD’s last price was a discount, traded about -534.97% off its 52-week high of $9.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.92, which suggests the last value was -174.13% down since then. When we look at PolyPid Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.35K.

Analysts gave the PolyPid Ltd. (PYPD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PYPD as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PolyPid Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.62.

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) trade information

Instantly PYPD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -76.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.4591 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -73.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -75.09%, with the 5-day performance at -76.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) is -73.62% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 55640.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.9 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 91.06% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PYPD’s forecast low is $3.00 with $27.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1788.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -109.79% for it to hit the projected low.

PolyPid Ltd. (PYPD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PolyPid Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -71.23% over the past 6 months, a -3.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PolyPid Ltd. will fall -10.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -5.70% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.60%. The 2022 estimates are for PolyPid Ltd. earnings to decrease by -8.00%.

PYPD Dividends

PolyPid Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 14.

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.47% of PolyPid Ltd. shares while 16.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.38%. There are 16.00% institutions holding the PolyPid Ltd. stock share, with UBS Group AG the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.52% of the shares, roughly 0.29 million PYPD shares worth $1.56 million.

SilverArc Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.86% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.75 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Small Cap Stock Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 88426.0 shares estimated at $0.43 million under it, the former controlled 0.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 12545.0 shares worth around $67492.0.