POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the latest trading session, 1.13 million POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.82 changed hands at -$2.42 or -23.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $900.30M. PNT’s current price is a discount, trading about -49.87% off its 52-week high of $11.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.25, which suggests the last value was 45.65% up since then. When we look at POINT Biopharma Global Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 660.43K.

Analysts gave the POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PNT as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. POINT Biopharma Global Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) trade information

Instantly PNT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 10.47 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -23.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 82.86%, with the 5-day performance at 0.99% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) is 28.81% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 59.38% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PNT’s forecast low is $14.00 with $23.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -194.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -79.03% for it to hit the projected low.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the POINT Biopharma Global Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 85.84% over the past 6 months, a -69.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will fall -46.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -31.60% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. earnings to decrease by -318.90%.

PNT Dividends

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 12.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.90% of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. shares while 44.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.18%. There are 44.48% institutions holding the POINT Biopharma Global Inc. stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.99% of the shares, roughly 9.0 million PNT shares worth $71.75 million.

BVF Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.74% or 3.37 million shares worth $26.84 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.07 million shares estimated at $16.49 million under it, the former controlled 2.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.76% of the shares, roughly 1.58 million shares worth around $10.79 million.