Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.39 million Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.55. With the company’s per share price at $0.28 changed hands at $0.0 or 1.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.70M. PSHG’s last price was a discount, traded about -2078.57% off its 52-week high of $6.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.22, which suggests the last value was 21.43% up since then. When we look at Performance Shipping Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.38 million.

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) trade information

Instantly PSHG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3148 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 1.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -92.32%, with the 5-day performance at -6.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) is -28.30% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.4 days.

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 68.30% up from the last financial year.

1 analysts are of the opinion that Performance Shipping Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $16.71 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.46 million and $4.04 million respectively. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 313.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -39.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Performance Shipping Inc. earnings to decrease by -368.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

PSHG Dividends

Performance Shipping Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 11.

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.75% of Performance Shipping Inc. shares while 11.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.86%. There are 11.54% institutions holding the Performance Shipping Inc. stock share, with Ruffer LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.07% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million PSHG shares worth $30088.0.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.54% or 13901.0 shares worth $3961.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.

With 40265.0 shares estimated at $11475.0 under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares.