Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the latest trading session, 1.02 million Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.57 changing hands around $0.44 or 20.66% at last look, the market valuation stands at $242.80M. PEAR’s current price is a discount, trading about -468.09% off its 52-week high of $14.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.34, which suggests the last value was 47.86% up since then. When we look at Pear Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 267.19K.

Analysts gave the Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended PEAR as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pear Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) trade information

Instantly PEAR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 26.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.74 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 20.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -65.65%, with the 5-day performance at 26.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) is 10.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 54.99% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PEAR’s forecast low is $2.00 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -250.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pear Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -51.15% over the past 6 months, a 44.68% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 405.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.24 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Pear Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $6.23 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Pear Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -462.50%.

PEAR Dividends

Pear Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.20% of Pear Therapeutics Inc. shares while 69.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.46%. There are 69.93% institutions holding the Pear Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 19.41% of the shares, roughly 26.8 million PEAR shares worth $135.36 million.

5AM Venture Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.49% or 18.63 million shares worth $94.09 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.61 million shares estimated at $3.08 million under it, the former controlled 0.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.29% of the shares, roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $1.99 million.