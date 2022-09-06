Let’s Talk About PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ)’s Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.74 million PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.52. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.82 changing hands around $1.14 or 13.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $267.00M. PETQ’s current price is a discount, trading about -191.04% off its 52-week high of $28.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.60, which suggests the last value was 12.42% up since then. When we look at PetIQ Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 360.42K.

Analysts gave the PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PETQ as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PetIQ Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.35.

PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) trade information

Instantly PETQ is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -19.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 10.66 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 13.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.78%, with the 5-day performance at -19.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) is -48.97% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.49 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 63.96% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PETQ’s forecast low is $21.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -205.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -113.85% for it to hit the projected low.

PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PetIQ Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -61.71% over the past 6 months, a 13.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PetIQ Inc. will fall -46.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $259.41 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that PetIQ Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $237.33 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $271.01 million and $210.53 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -4.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.10%. The 2022 estimates are for PetIQ Inc. earnings to increase by 83.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

PETQ Dividends

PetIQ Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.78% of PetIQ Inc. shares while 106.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.67%. There are 106.83% institutions holding the PetIQ Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.58% of the shares, roughly 2.51 million PETQ shares worth $61.26 million.

Eos Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.74% or 1.97 million shares worth $48.13 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund and Smallcap World Fund. With 1.4 million shares estimated at $34.27 million under it, the former controlled 4.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 3.50% of the shares, roughly 1.02 million shares worth around $24.97 million.