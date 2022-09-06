Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS)

In the last trading session, 1.12 million Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.25 changed hands at $0.11 or 2.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $774.01M. NVTS’s last price was a discount, traded about -322.67% off its 52-week high of $22.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.51, which suggests the last value was 33.14% up since then. When we look at Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.32 million.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) trade information

Instantly NVTS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.43 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 2.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -69.14%, with the 5-day performance at -15.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) is -1.69% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.4 days.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Navitas Semiconductor Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -36.75% over the past 6 months, a 55.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 92.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.5 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $12.62 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation earnings to decrease by -701.60%.

NVTS Dividends

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 23 and March 28.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.30% of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation shares while 32.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.11%. There are 32.84% institutions holding the Navitas Semiconductor Corporation stock share, with Capricorn Investment Group LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 7.77% of the shares, roughly 9.62 million NVTS shares worth $37.12 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.51% or 4.34 million shares worth $44.63 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF. With 2.82 million shares estimated at $10.87 million under it, the former controlled 2.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF held about 2.08% of the shares, roughly 2.57 million shares worth around $9.91 million.