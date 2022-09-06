Let’s Jump Into The Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.4 million Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.01 changed hands at $0.02 or 1.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $377.10M. SMFR’s last price was a discount, traded about -920.79% off its 52-week high of $10.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.96, which suggests the last value was 4.95% up since then. When we look at Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.21 million.

Analysts gave the Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SMFR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) trade information

Instantly SMFR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1450 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 1.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -77.35%, with the 5-day performance at -9.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) is -47.40% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 68.92% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SMFR’s forecast low is $2.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -395.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -98.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sema4 Holdings Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -65.76% over the past 6 months, a 68.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $71.67 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Sema4 Holdings Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $87.35 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $42.68 million and $57.8 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 67.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 51.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for Sema4 Holdings Corp. earnings to increase by 1.90%.

SMFR Dividends

Sema4 Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 14 and November 18.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 52.34% of Sema4 Holdings Corp. shares while 44.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.37%. There are 44.02% institutions holding the Sema4 Holdings Corp. stock share, with Blackstone Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 7.27% of the shares, roughly 27.66 million SMFR shares worth $27.93 million.

Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.95% or 18.85 million shares worth $19.04 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3.47 million shares estimated at $3.5 million under it, the former controlled 0.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.89% of the shares, roughly 3.37 million shares worth around $3.41 million.