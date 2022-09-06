Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 0.69 million Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.43. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.60 changing hands around $0.11 or 7.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $141.59M. LPTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -160.62% off its 52-week high of $4.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.92, which suggests the last value was 42.5% up since then. When we look at Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 571.17K.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) trade information

Instantly LPTX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6500 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 7.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.01%, with the 5-day performance at -1.97% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) is 28.45% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 19.48 days.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Leap Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.68% over the past 6 months, a 4.26% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Leap Therapeutics Inc. will rise 16.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 28.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -20.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $80k. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $80k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $280k and $375k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -71.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -78.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Leap Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 25.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.49% per year.

LPTX Dividends

Leap Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 10 and March 14.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.38% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares while 56.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.29%. There are 56.72% institutions holding the Leap Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.00% of the shares, roughly 7.95 million LPTX shares worth $13.92 million.

Artal Group S.A. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.53% or 4.0 million shares worth $7.0 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.29 million shares estimated at $4.01 million under it, the former controlled 2.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.95% of the shares, roughly 0.84 million shares worth around $1.47 million.