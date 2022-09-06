Is Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.06 million Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s per share price at $0.16 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.70M. RMED’s last price was a discount, traded about -2181.25% off its 52-week high of $3.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 12.5% up since then. When we look at Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.38 million.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) trade information

With action 6.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -89.74%, with the 5-day performance at 6.52% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED) is -16.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ra Medical Systems Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -62.00% over the past 6 months, a 86.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -54.50% down from the last financial year.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $700k and $5k respectively.

The 2022 estimates are for Ra Medical Systems Inc. earnings to increase by 74.10%.

RMED Dividends

Ra Medical Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 14 and November 18.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX:RMED)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.80% of Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares while 1.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.54%. There are 1.53% institutions holding the Ra Medical Systems Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 0.46% of the shares, roughly 0.34 million RMED shares worth $54159.0.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.11% or 78000.0 shares worth $12479.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.24 million shares estimated at $37951.0 under it, the former controlled 0.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.13% of the shares, roughly 96567.0 shares worth around $15450.0.