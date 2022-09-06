Is Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 7.14 million Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s per share price at $2.76 changed hands at -$0.21 or -7.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $698.69M. NVTA’s last price was a discount, traded about -1093.12% off its 52-week high of $32.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.83, which suggests the last value was 33.7% up since then. When we look at Invitae Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.82 million.

Analysts gave the Invitae Corporation (NVTA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended NVTA as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Invitae Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.76.

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) trade information

Instantly NVTA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.22 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -7.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -81.93%, with the 5-day performance at -13.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) is 31.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 50.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.96 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.18, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.21% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NVTA’s forecast low is $1.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -117.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 63.77% for it to hit the projected low.

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Invitae Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -66.34% over the past 6 months, a 20.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Invitae Corporation will rise 10.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 28.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $136.85 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Invitae Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $133.06 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Invitae Corporation earnings to increase by 59.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.00% per year.

NVTA Dividends

Invitae Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 21.

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.20% of Invitae Corporation shares while 81.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.37%. There are 81.38% institutions holding the Invitae Corporation stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 12.50% of the shares, roughly 28.67 million NVTA shares worth $69.95 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.51% or 19.52 million shares worth $155.54 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 18.59 million shares estimated at $45.37 million under it, the former controlled 8.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.73% of the shares, roughly 6.26 million shares worth around $49.88 million.