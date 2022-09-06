Is ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the latest trading session, 2.36 million ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.24 changing hands around $0.03 or 2.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $837.50M. WISH’s current price is a discount, trading about -518.55% off its 52-week high of $7.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.20, which suggests the last value was 3.23% up since then. When we look at ContextLogic Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.64 million.

Analysts gave the ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended WISH as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. ContextLogic Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) trade information

Instantly WISH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3100 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 2.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.09%, with the 5-day performance at -4.72% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) is -30.46% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 58.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.71 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.09, meaning bulls need an upside of 59.87% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WISH’s forecast low is $1.50 with $7.20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -480.65% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -20.97% for it to hit the projected low.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ContextLogic Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -36.32% over the past 6 months, a -12.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -14.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ContextLogic Inc. will rise 11.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -70.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -57.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $164.4 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that ContextLogic Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $225.08 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.40%. The 2022 estimates are for ContextLogic Inc. earnings to increase by 54.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.90% per year.

WISH Dividends

ContextLogic Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.73% of ContextLogic Inc. shares while 45.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.46%. There are 45.13% institutions holding the ContextLogic Inc. stock share, with Formation8 GP, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.80% of the shares, roughly 46.71 million WISH shares worth $255.01 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.24% or 37.36 million shares worth $84.06 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 13.08 million shares estimated at $29.44 million under it, the former controlled 2.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.16% of the shares, roughly 12.95 million shares worth around $20.72 million.