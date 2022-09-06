Is Borr Drilling Limited’s (NYSE: BORR) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the latest trading session, 1.0 million Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.16 changed hands at -$0.3 or -6.61% at last look, the market valuation stands at $610.18M. BORR’s current price is a discount, trading about -67.31% off its 52-week high of $6.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.32, which suggests the last value was 68.27% up since then. When we look at Borr Drilling Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.19 million.

Analysts gave the Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended BORR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Borr Drilling Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.26.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) trade information

Instantly BORR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.50 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -6.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 116.50%, with the 5-day performance at 11.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) is 16.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.66, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BORR’s forecast low is $4.08 with $6.90 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -65.87% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Borr Drilling Limited will rise 40.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 71.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $101.4 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Borr Drilling Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $106.8 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 46.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for Borr Drilling Limited earnings to increase by 30.10%.

BORR Dividends

Borr Drilling Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.95% of Borr Drilling Limited shares while 42.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.92%. There are 42.70% institutions holding the Borr Drilling Limited stock share, with Barclays Plc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.99% of the shares, roughly 1.52 million BORR shares worth $5.09 million.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.86% or 1.31 million shares worth $4.4 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. With 3.01 million shares estimated at $13.86 million under it, the former controlled 1.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held about 0.47% of the shares, roughly 0.72 million shares worth around $3.32 million.