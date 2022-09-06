Investor Confidence Inclines As Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) Shares Gain $0.35

In the last trading session, 7.4 million Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.15. With the company’s per share price at $3.70 changed hands at $0.35 or 10.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $95.20M. CMCM’s last price was a discount, traded about -179.73% off its 52-week high of $10.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.99, which suggests the last value was 19.19% up since then. When we look at Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.20K.

Analysts gave the Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 5.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CMCM as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) trade information

Instantly CMCM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.01%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.50 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 10.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -45.99%, with the 5-day performance at 5.01% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) is 1.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CMCM’s forecast low is $49.57 with $49.57 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1239.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1239.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -42.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $129.12 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $129.12 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $225.87 million and $225.87 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -42.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -42.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Cheetah Mobile Inc. earnings to decrease by -186.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.39% per year.

CMCM Dividends

Cheetah Mobile Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 22 and November 28.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.44% of Cheetah Mobile Inc. shares while 4.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.88%. There are 4.37% institutions holding the Cheetah Mobile Inc. stock share, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 1.73% of the shares, roughly 0.78 million CMCM shares worth $2.89 million.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.08% or 0.49 million shares worth $1.81 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value. With 0.21 million shares estimated at $0.79 million under it, the former controlled 0.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value held about 0.47% of the shares, roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $0.78 million.