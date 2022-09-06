InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 2.75 million InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.32 changed hands at $0.01 or 4.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.53M. INM’s last price was a discount, traded about -678.13% off its 52-week high of $2.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.23, which suggests the last value was 28.12% up since then. When we look at InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 286.77K.

Analysts gave the InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended INM as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) trade information

Instantly INM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 23.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3500 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 4.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -75.55%, with the 5-day performance at 23.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) is -21.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21670.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 60.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INM’s forecast low is $0.80 with $0.80 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -150.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -150.0% for it to hit the projected low.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -63.60% over the past 6 months, a 32.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 46.30%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $750k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $500k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 100.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 34.20%.

INM Dividends

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 09 and February 14.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.78% of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 9.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.12%. There are 9.05% institutions holding the InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Two Sigma Advisers, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.95% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million INM shares worth $0.15 million.

Empery Asset Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.38% or 61741.0 shares worth $58203.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. With 13905.0 shares estimated at $10706.0 under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 3000.0 shares worth around $2828.0.