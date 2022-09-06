GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.05 million GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.41 changed hands at -$0.02 or -4.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $140.87M. GOCO’s last price was a discount, traded about -1414.63% off its 52-week high of $6.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.42, which suggests the last value was -2.44% down since then. When we look at GoHealth Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64 million.

GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) trade information

Instantly GOCO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4898 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -4.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -89.18%, with the 5-day performance at -13.87% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) is -22.63% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.19 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GoHealth Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -64.97% over the past 6 months, a -150.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -14.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GoHealth Inc. will fall -75.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $130.21 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that GoHealth Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $142.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $196.9 million and $211.73 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -33.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -32.70%.

The 2022 estimates are for GoHealth Inc. earnings to decrease by -908.20%.

GOCO Dividends

GoHealth Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.34% of GoHealth Inc. shares while 72.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.23%. There are 72.15% institutions holding the GoHealth Inc. stock share, with Centerbridge Partners, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 33.41% of the shares, roughly 40.68 million GOCO shares worth $48.01 million.

Harris Associates L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.11% or 6.22 million shares worth $7.34 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.81 million shares estimated at $2.14 million under it, the former controlled 1.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.70% of the shares, roughly 0.86 million shares worth around $1.01 million.