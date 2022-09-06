Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.68 million Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.77 changed hands at -$0.24 or -3.42% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.08B. YMM’s current price is a discount, trading about -184.64% off its 52-week high of $19.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.12, which suggests the last value was 39.14% up since then. When we look at Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.28 million.

Analysts gave the Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended YMM as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.03.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) trade information

Instantly YMM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -17.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.17 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -3.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.25%, with the 5-day performance at -17.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) is -18.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 33.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.05 days.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will rise 200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 115.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $243.6 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $278.02 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $191.93 million and $223.64 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 26.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. earnings to decrease by -87.70%.

YMM Dividends

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 25.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares while 42.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.68%. There are 42.68% institutions holding the Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stock share, with All-Stars Investment Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 4.50% of the shares, roughly 44.8 million YMM shares worth $303.64 million.

Farallon Capital Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.99% or 39.68 million shares worth $268.94 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Growth Fund. With 29.33 million shares estimated at $198.79 million under it, the former controlled 2.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund held about 1.23% of the shares, roughly 12.23 million shares worth around $82.88 million.