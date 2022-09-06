FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 2.56 million FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.85. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.87 changed hands at -$0.07 or -1.78% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.53B. FCEL’s current price is a discount, trading about -200.52% off its 52-week high of $11.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.87, which suggests the last value was 25.84% up since then. When we look at FuelCell Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.54 million.

Analysts gave the FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended FCEL as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. FuelCell Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) trade information

Instantly FCEL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.47 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -1.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.23%, with the 5-day performance at -6.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) is 0.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 57.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.69 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.79% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FCEL’s forecast low is $3.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -29.2% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.48% for it to hit the projected low.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the FuelCell Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.57% over the past 6 months, a 6.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 24.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for FuelCell Energy Inc. will fall -50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 86.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $35.81 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that FuelCell Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022 will be $42.92 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 208.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 57.30%. The 2022 estimates are for FuelCell Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 25.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

FCEL Dividends

FuelCell Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.43% of FuelCell Energy Inc. shares while 43.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.13%. There are 43.59% institutions holding the FuelCell Energy Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.88% of the shares, roughly 34.35 million FCEL shares worth $197.84 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.35% or 32.28 million shares worth $185.92 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 10.0 million shares estimated at $57.58 million under it, the former controlled 2.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.26% of the shares, roughly 8.72 million shares worth around $50.22 million.