FRGE Stock: More Upside For Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FRGE)?

In the last trading session, 6.34 million Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.76 changed hands at $0.37 or 10.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $581.18M. FRGE’s last price was a discount, traded about -1163.3% off its 52-week high of $47.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.11, which suggests the last value was 17.29% up since then. When we look at Forge Global Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55 million.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) trade information

Instantly FRGE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.28 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 10.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.79%, with the 5-day performance at 20.13% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) is -37.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.87 days.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Forge Global Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 179.40%.

FRGE Dividends

Forge Global Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.12% of Forge Global Holdings Inc. shares while 22.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.63%. There are 22.74% institutions holding the Forge Global Holdings Inc. stock share, with Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 16.51% of the shares, roughly 8.55 million FRGE shares worth $289.51 million.

Wells Fargo & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.86% or 2.52 million shares worth $85.22 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and iShares Morningstar Small Cap Growth ETF. With 0.11 million shares estimated at $1.14 million under it, the former controlled 0.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Morningstar Small Cap Growth ETF held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 22944.0 shares worth around $0.24 million.