First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 1.53 million First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.78. With the company’s per share price at $3.18 changed hands at $0.21 or 7.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.10M. FWBI’s last price was a discount, traded about -6550.94% off its 52-week high of $211.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.87, which suggests the last value was 9.75% up since then. When we look at First Wave BioPharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 167.20K.

Analysts gave the First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended FWBI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. First Wave BioPharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.63.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) trade information

Instantly FWBI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.83 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 7.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -92.66%, with the 5-day performance at -3.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) is -31.75% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FWBI’s forecast low is $25.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -686.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -686.16% for it to hit the projected low.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for First Wave BioPharma Inc. will rise 60.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 80.40% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.80%. The 2022 estimates are for First Wave BioPharma Inc. earnings to increase by 35.50%.

FWBI Dividends

First Wave BioPharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.60% of First Wave BioPharma Inc. shares while 1.37% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.38%. There are 1.37% institutions holding the First Wave BioPharma Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.52% of the shares, roughly 0.21 million FWBI shares worth $0.23 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.22% or 91026.0 shares worth $96487.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. With 0.21 million shares estimated at $0.22 million under it, the former controlled 0.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF held about 0.20% of the shares, roughly 83254.0 shares worth around $16650.0.