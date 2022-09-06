Could Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 2.3 million Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.09 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $353.80M. VLTA’s last price was a discount, traded about -586.12% off its 52-week high of $14.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.22, which suggests the last value was 41.63% up since then. When we look at Volta Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.63 million.

Analysts gave the Volta Inc. (VLTA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended VLTA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Volta Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) trade information

Instantly VLTA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.33 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -0.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -71.53%, with the 5-day performance at -7.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) is -11.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VLTA’s forecast low is $1.50 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -234.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 28.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Volta Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -44.71% over the past 6 months, a 77.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 118.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $17.74 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Volta Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $30.35 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 150.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for Volta Inc. earnings to decrease by -315.90%.

VLTA Dividends

Volta Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 11.

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.20% of Volta Inc. shares while 27.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.81%. There are 27.93% institutions holding the Volta Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 4.86% of the shares, roughly 8.18 million VLTA shares worth $17.1 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.40% or 5.72 million shares worth $11.96 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.98 million shares estimated at $6.22 million under it, the former controlled 1.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.64% of the shares, roughly 2.75 million shares worth around $5.76 million.