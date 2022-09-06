Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Shares Declined By -1.42% In One Month.

In the latest trading session, 0.62 million Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.10 changed hands at -$0.13 or -2.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.37B. CLNE’s current price is a discount, trading about -58.85% off its 52-week high of $9.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.02, which suggests the last value was 34.1% up since then. When we look at Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.73 million.

Analysts gave the Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CLNE as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.03.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) trade information

Instantly CLNE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.09 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -2.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.63%, with the 5-day performance at -12.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) is -1.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.93, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.21% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CLNE’s forecast low is $7.00 with $27.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -342.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -14.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Clean Energy Fuels Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.70% over the past 6 months, a -150.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will rise 200.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 71.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $125.39 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $130.46 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $86.09 million and $91.93 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 45.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 41.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. earnings to decrease by -789.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

CLNE Dividends

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 07.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.92% of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares while 46.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.19%. There are 46.81% institutions holding the Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock share, with Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 7.19% of the shares, roughly 16.03 million CLNE shares worth $98.41 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.33% or 14.1 million shares worth $86.58 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and GMO Resources Fund. With 9.26 million shares estimated at $56.84 million under it, the former controlled 4.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, GMO Resources Fund held about 2.69% of the shares, roughly 5.98 million shares worth around $36.74 million.