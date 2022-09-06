Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 2.11 million Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.07 changed hands at $0.02 or 35.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.66M. CRXT’s last price was a discount, traded about -15000.0% off its 52-week high of $10.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.05, which suggests the last value was 28.57% up since then. When we look at Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.26 million.

Analysts gave the Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CRXT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) trade information

Instantly CRXT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -66.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1600 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 35.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -97.16%, with the 5-day performance at -66.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) is -76.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 97.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CRXT’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -4185.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4185.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -90.14% over the past 6 months, a 82.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will rise 30.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 42.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.05 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $5.83 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.29 million and $4.56 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 27.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 79.40%.

CRXT Dividends

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 16 and November 21.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.59% of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares while 27.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.37%. There are 27.63% institutions holding the Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock share, with Bracebridge Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 3.85% of the shares, roughly 2.0 million CRXT shares worth $0.14 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.00% or 1.04 million shares worth $71701.0 as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.21 million shares estimated at $14810.0 under it, the former controlled 0.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.32% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $11495.0.