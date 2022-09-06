Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the latest trading session, 1.04 million Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.52. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.60 changing hands around $1.92 or 7.78% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.02B. SAVA’s current price is a discount, trading about -275.94% off its 52-week high of $100.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.84, which suggests the last value was 47.97% up since then. When we look at Cassava Sciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.39 million.

Analysts gave the Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SAVA as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) trade information

Instantly SAVA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -16.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 27.64 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 7.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.52%, with the 5-day performance at -16.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) is 43.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.45% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SAVA’s forecast low is $8.00 with $124.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -366.17% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 69.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cassava Sciences Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -33.85% over the past 6 months, a -135.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Cassava Sciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -238.70%.

SAVA Dividends

Cassava Sciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 14.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.79% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares while 25.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.13%. There are 25.29% institutions holding the Cassava Sciences Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 6.64% of the shares, roughly 2.66 million SAVA shares worth $71.01 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.11% or 2.05 million shares worth $54.63 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.04 million shares estimated at $27.7 million under it, the former controlled 2.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.15% of the shares, roughly 0.86 million shares worth around $22.99 million.