BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.59 million BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.18. With the company’s per share price at $0.44 changed hands at $0.01 or 1.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.10M. BIMI’s last price was a discount, traded about -2934.09% off its 52-week high of $13.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.35, which suggests the last value was 20.45% up since then. When we look at BIMI International Medical Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.48 million.

Analysts gave the BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BIMI as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BIMI International Medical Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) trade information

Instantly BIMI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -23.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5800 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 1.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -82.75%, with the 5-day performance at -23.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) is -24.41% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.41 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $62.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.3% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BIMI’s forecast low is $62.50 with $62.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -14104.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -14104.55% for it to hit the projected low.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -36.40%. The 2022 estimates are for BIMI International Medical Inc. earnings to decrease by -256.60%.

BIMI Dividends

BIMI International Medical Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 30 and April 04.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 108.79% of BIMI International Medical Inc. shares while 18.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at -211.05%. There are 18.56% institutions holding the BIMI International Medical Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.16% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million BIMI shares worth $0.23 million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.07% or 72762.0 shares worth $0.1 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

With 72762.0 shares estimated at $0.1 million under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares.