Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 5.57 million Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.79 changed hands at -$0.03 or -2.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $216.75M. ASTR’s last price was a discount, traded about -1618.99% off its 52-week high of $13.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.79. When we look at Astra Space Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.86 million.

Analysts gave the Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ASTR as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Astra Space Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) trade information

Instantly ASTR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.1300 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -2.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -88.54%, with the 5-day performance at -15.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) is -49.73% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 33.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 15.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.70, meaning bulls need a downside of -12.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ASTR’s forecast low is $0.70 with $0.70 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 11.39% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.39% for it to hit the projected low.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Astra Space Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -75.26% over the past 6 months, a 87.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.70%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.72 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Astra Space Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $9.07 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Astra Space Inc. earnings to increase by 90.00%.

ASTR Dividends

Astra Space Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 09 and November 14.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.03% of Astra Space Inc. shares while 46.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.22%. There are 46.64% institutions holding the Astra Space Inc. stock share, with Acme, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 13.91% of the shares, roughly 29.45 million ASTR shares worth $23.39 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.45% or 17.89 million shares worth $14.21 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 13.32 million shares estimated at $10.58 million under it, the former controlled 6.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.56% of the shares, roughly 3.27 million shares worth around $2.59 million.