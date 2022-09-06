AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.62 million AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.95 changed hands at -$0.48 or -4.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.09B. ASTS’s last price was a discount, traded about -30.32% off its 52-week high of $14.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.84, which suggests the last value was 55.8% up since then. When we look at AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

Instantly ASTS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.27 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -4.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 37.91%, with the 5-day performance at -7.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) is 39.85% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 19.54 days.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AST SpaceMobile Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 60.32% over the past 6 months, a 57.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 25.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 0 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.39 million. 0 analysts are of the opinion that AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $7.26 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 162.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for AST SpaceMobile Inc. earnings to increase by 67.30%.

ASTS Dividends

AST SpaceMobile Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 14 and November 18.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.68% of AST SpaceMobile Inc. shares while 23.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.43%. There are 23.35% institutions holding the AST SpaceMobile Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 3.49% of the shares, roughly 1.85 million ASTS shares worth $20.29 million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.33% or 1.77 million shares worth $19.36 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Hennessy Focus Fund. With 1.67 million shares estimated at $18.29 million under it, the former controlled 3.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hennessy Focus Fund held about 2.35% of the shares, roughly 1.25 million shares worth around $13.66 million.