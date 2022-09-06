Are Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) Shares Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the latest trading session, 5.94 million Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.05. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.06 changing hands around $0.29 or 10.47% at last look, the market valuation stands at $35.79M. APDN’s current price is a discount, trading about -140.2% off its 52-week high of $7.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.62, which suggests the last value was 79.74% up since then. When we look at Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.26 million.

Analysts gave the Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended APDN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.32.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) trade information

Instantly APDN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.30 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 10.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.09%, with the 5-day performance at -12.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) is -51.74% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.29% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, APDN’s forecast low is $6.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -161.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -96.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Applied DNA Sciences Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 20.96% over the past 6 months, a 35.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. will rise 30.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 56.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 105.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.13 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $4.09 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 34.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. earnings to increase by 37.90%.

APDN Dividends

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 09 and February 14.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.97% of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares while 11.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.84%. There are 11.60% institutions holding the Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 5.12% of the shares, roughly 0.46 million APDN shares worth $0.98 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.38% or 0.21 million shares worth $0.46 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.12 million shares estimated at $0.26 million under it, the former controlled 1.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.97% of the shares, roughly 87412.0 shares worth around $0.19 million.