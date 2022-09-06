An Overview Of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI)

In the last trading session, 6.08 million Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.36 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.90M. GFAI’s last price was a discount, traded about -1122.22% off its 52-week high of $4.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the last value was 30.56% up since then. When we look at Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.47 million.

Analysts gave the Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GFAI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) trade information

With action 30.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -66.67%, with the 5-day performance at 30.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) is 23.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.52 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.19% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GFAI’s forecast low is $2.43 with $2.43 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -575.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -575.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Guardforce AI Co. Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.76% over the past 6 months, a -110.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.20%.

GFAI Dividends

Guardforce AI Co. Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.11% of Guardforce AI Co. Limited shares while 0.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.41%. There are 0.89% institutions holding the Guardforce AI Co. Limited stock share, with Millennium Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.27% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million GFAI shares worth $0.17 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.18% or 74869.0 shares worth $0.12 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

With 4796.0 shares estimated at $2747.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.