AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 2.22 million AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.57 changed hands at -$0.11 or -6.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $634.41M. AMTD’s last price was a discount, traded about -721.66% off its 52-week high of $12.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.01, which suggests the last value was 35.67% up since then. When we look at AMTD IDEA Group’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.33 million.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) trade information

Instantly AMTD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -23.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.1600 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -6.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.47%, with the 5-day performance at -23.79% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) is -63.49% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 40790.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.62 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.90, meaning bulls need an upside of 97.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AMTD’s forecast low is $69.90 with $69.90 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -4352.23% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4352.23% for it to hit the projected low.

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for AMTD IDEA Group earnings to increase by 11.60%.

AMTD Dividends

AMTD IDEA Group is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of AMTD IDEA Group shares while 0.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.89%. There are 0.89% institutions holding the AMTD IDEA Group stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.89% of the shares, roughly 1.28 million AMTD shares worth $3.02 million.

With 21946.0 shares estimated at $25457.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.