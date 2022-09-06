Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the latest trading session, 1.42 million Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.46. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.53 changing hands around $0.02 or 4.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $13.49M. ADIL’s current price is a discount, trading about -858.49% off its 52-week high of $5.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.43, which suggests the last value was 18.87% up since then. When we look at Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 746.24K.

Analysts gave the Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ADIL as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) trade information

Instantly ADIL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5900 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 4.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -81.19%, with the 5-day performance at -11.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) is -9.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.05% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ADIL’s forecast low is $3.00 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1598.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -466.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 44.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 27.30% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -19.60%.

ADIL Dividends

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.33% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 13.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.28%. There are 13.24% institutions holding the Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 7.64% of the shares, roughly 1.82 million ADIL shares worth $3.65 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.48% or 0.59 million shares worth $1.19 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.41 million shares estimated at $0.83 million under it, the former controlled 1.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.72% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $0.34 million.