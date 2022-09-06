Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 4.99 million Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.59 changed hands at -$20.41 or -68.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $782.83M. ATXG’s last price was a discount, traded about -6746.09% off its 52-week high of $656.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.95, which suggests the last value was -35.04% down since then. When we look at Addentax Group Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 754.24K.

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) trade information

Instantly ATXG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -88.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 656.54 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -68.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.87%, with the 5-day performance at -88.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) is -87.21% down.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Addentax Group Corp. earnings to increase by 102.10%.

ATXG Dividends

Addentax Group Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.62% of Addentax Group Corp. shares while 0.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.00%.