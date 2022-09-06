In the latest trading session, 0.92 million 8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.23. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $4.72 changing hands around $0.06 or 1.29% at last look, the market valuation stands at $572.20M. EGHTâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -450.64% off its 52-week high of $25.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.22, which suggests the last value was 10.59% up since then. When we look at 8×8 Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.27 million.

Analysts gave the 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended EGHT as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. 8×8 Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) trade information

Instantly EGHT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.46 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 1.29% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -72.20%, with the 5-day performance at -3.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, 8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) is 6.88% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.89% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EGHTâ€™s forecast low is $5.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -111.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.93% for it to hit the projected low.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the 8×8 Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -60.10% over the past 6 months, a 162.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for 8×8 Inc. will rise 300.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 200.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $186.83 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that 8×8 Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $189.11 million.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.92%. The 2022 estimates are for 8×8 Inc. earnings to increase by 1.20%.

EGHT Dividends

8×8 Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 31 and November 04.

8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.13% of 8×8 Inc. shares while 96.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.98%. There are 96.85% institutions holding the 8×8 Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 15.41% of the shares, roughly 18.49 million EGHT shares worth $87.83 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.72% or 16.46 million shares worth $78.17 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. With 8.41 million shares estimated at $39.96 million under it, the former controlled 7.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held about 3.46% of the shares, roughly 4.16 million shares worth around $19.74 million.