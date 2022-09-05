Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 0.26 million Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s per share price at $15.91 changed hands at -$0.1 or -0.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $769.57M. YMAB’s last price was a discount, traded about -117.47% off its 52-week high of $34.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.50, which suggests the last value was 59.15% up since then. When we look at Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 337.37K.

Analysts gave the Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended YMAB as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.67.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) trade information

Instantly YMAB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 17.02 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -0.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.85%, with the 5-day performance at 3.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) is -13.72% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, YMAB’s forecast low is $15.00 with $63.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -295.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.72% for it to hit the projected low.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 96.91% over the past 6 months, a -48.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. will fall -26.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -4.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 72.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.22 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $12.27 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $10.95 million and $8.96 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 36.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 57.00%.

YMAB Dividends

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.33% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares while 69.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.76%. There are 69.05% institutions holding the Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with AllianceBernstein, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.79% of the shares, roughly 2.97 million YMAB shares worth $35.27 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.74% or 2.95 million shares worth $34.99 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port. With 1.97 million shares estimated at $24.49 million under it, the former controlled 4.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port held about 3.93% of the shares, roughly 1.72 million shares worth around $21.37 million.