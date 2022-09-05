Will Sonendo Inc. (NYSE: SONX) In 2022 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 55642.0 Sonendo Inc. (NYSE:SONX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.04 changed hands at -$0.03 or -2.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $35.57M. SONX’s last price was a discount, traded about -1076.92% off its 52-week high of $12.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.86, which suggests the last value was 17.31% up since then. When we look at Sonendo Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 115.76K.

Sonendo Inc. (NYSE:SONX) trade information

Instantly SONX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2900 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -2.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -81.94%, with the 5-day performance at 13.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sonendo Inc. (NYSE:SONX) is -45.55% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.46 days.

Sonendo Inc. (SONX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sonendo Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -73.74% over the past 6 months, a 73.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.12 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Sonendo Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $9.79 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for Sonendo Inc. earnings to decrease by -3.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 51.80% per year.

SONX Dividends

Sonendo Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 09.

Sonendo Inc. (NYSE:SONX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.37% of Sonendo Inc. shares while 60.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.41%. There are 60.66% institutions holding the Sonendo Inc. stock share, with General Atlantic, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 12.37% of the shares, roughly 3.27 million SONX shares worth $13.1 million.

Essex Woodlands Management Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.54% or 1.99 million shares worth $7.99 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.4 million shares estimated at $1.62 million under it, the former controlled 1.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.19% of the shares, roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $1.26 million.