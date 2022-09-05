Will Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) In 2022 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 0.24 million Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.93 changed hands at $0.07 or 8.14% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.33M. JUPW’s last price was a discount, traded about -140.86% off its 52-week high of $2.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.59, which suggests the last value was 36.56% up since then. When we look at Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 217.79K.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) trade information

Instantly JUPW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 27.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9390 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 8.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.25%, with the 5-day performance at 27.99% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) is 49.67% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.48 days.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Jupiter Wellness Inc. earnings to decrease by -97.10%.

JUPW Dividends

Jupiter Wellness Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.03% of Jupiter Wellness Inc. shares while 14.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.69%. There are 14.31% institutions holding the Jupiter Wellness Inc. stock share, with Glenview Trust Co the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.37% of the shares, roughly 2.04 million JUPW shares worth $2.25 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.66% or 0.4 million shares worth $0.44 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.33 million shares estimated at $0.37 million under it, the former controlled 1.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.24% of the shares, roughly 59271.0 shares worth around $65198.0.