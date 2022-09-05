Why WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2022

In the last trading session, 0.18 million WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.98 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $982.60M. WKME’s last price was a discount, traded about -213.48% off its 52-week high of $34.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.60, which suggests the last value was 30.78% up since then. When we look at WalkMe Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 190.49K.

Analysts gave the WalkMe Ltd. (WKME) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended WKME as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. WalkMe Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) trade information

Instantly WKME was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 12.73 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -0.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.07%, with the 5-day performance at -5.99% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) is 7.75% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.9 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.35% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WKME’s forecast low is $14.00 with $28.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -155.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -27.5% for it to hit the projected low.

WalkMe Ltd. (WKME) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the WalkMe Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.37% over the past 6 months, a -50.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for WalkMe Ltd. will fall -43.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -69.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 30.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $59.5 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that WalkMe Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $65.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $44.66 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 33.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for WalkMe Ltd. earnings to decrease by -78.20%.

WKME Dividends

WalkMe Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.37% of WalkMe Ltd. shares while 95.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.91%. There are 95.59% institutions holding the WalkMe Ltd. stock share, with Insight Holdings Group, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 28.70% of the shares, roughly 24.25 million WKME shares worth $365.99 million.

StepStone Group LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.27% or 10.37 million shares worth $156.44 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Allspring Common Stock Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund. With 0.74 million shares estimated at $7.27 million under it, the former controlled 0.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund held about 0.82% of the shares, roughly 0.69 million shares worth around $10.97 million.