Why To Invest In Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) Stock?

In the last trading session, 92659.0 Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.36. With the company’s per share price at $1.85 changed hands at $0.03 or 1.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $84.29M. CTSO’s last price was a discount, traded about -427.57% off its 52-week high of $9.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.69, which suggests the last value was 8.65% up since then. When we look at Cytosorbents Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 92470.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 250.48K.

Analysts gave the Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CTSO as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cytosorbents Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) trade information

Instantly CTSO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.1000 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 1.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.85%, with the 5-day performance at -6.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) is -8.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.89 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.74% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CTSO’s forecast low is $7.50 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -764.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -305.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cytosorbents Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -52.32% over the past 6 months, a -22.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cytosorbents Corporation will fall -18.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.58 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Cytosorbents Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $10.39 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.02 million and $11.02 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -20.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -5.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Cytosorbents Corporation earnings to decrease by -180.50%.

CTSO Dividends

Cytosorbents Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.99% of Cytosorbents Corporation shares while 46.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.67%. There are 46.11% institutions holding the Cytosorbents Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 5.97% of the shares, roughly 2.6 million CTSO shares worth $8.3 million.

Skylands Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.34% or 2.32 million shares worth $5.09 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.3 million shares estimated at $4.15 million under it, the former controlled 2.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.32% of the shares, roughly 0.57 million shares worth around $1.83 million.