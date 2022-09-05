Why Should You Invest In Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST)?

In the last trading session, 0.18 million Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.32. With the company’s per share price at $1.99 changed hands at -$0.11 or -5.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $108.87M. TAST’s last price was a discount, traded about -122.61% off its 52-week high of $4.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.28, which suggests the last value was 35.68% up since then. When we look at Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 269.34K.

Analysts gave the Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TAST as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) trade information

Instantly TAST was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.3200 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -5.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.77%, with the 5-day performance at -11.56% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) is -17.77% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.93 days.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.22% over the past 6 months, a -93.02% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $433.89 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $432.15 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $426.04 million and $417.99 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 3.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -25.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -48.50%.

TAST Dividends

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and March 02.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.47% of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. shares while 32.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.90%. There are 32.46% institutions holding the Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. stock share, with Russell Investments Group, Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 4.31% of the shares, roughly 2.29 million TAST shares worth $4.63 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.16% or 2.21 million shares worth $5.0 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund. With 0.87 million shares estimated at $1.98 million under it, the former controlled 1.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund held about 1.49% of the shares, roughly 0.79 million shares worth around $1.79 million.