Why Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ: OLK) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2022

In the last trading session, 59013.0 Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $14.75 changed hands at -$0.23 or -1.54% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.88B. OLK’s last price was a discount, traded about -137.29% off its 52-week high of $35.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.39, which suggests the last value was 43.12% up since then. When we look at Olink Holding AB (publ)’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 84160.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 191.67K.

Analysts gave the Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended OLK as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Olink Holding AB (publ)’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) trade information

Instantly OLK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 16.57 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -1.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.96%, with the 5-day performance at -7.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) is -2.25% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 17.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.37% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OLK’s forecast low is $16.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -69.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Olink Holding AB (publ) share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.44% over the past 6 months, a 44.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Olink Holding AB (publ) will fall -55.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -140.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 49.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $26.85 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Olink Holding AB (publ)’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $30.95 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $16.4 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 63.70%.

The 2022 estimates are for Olink Holding AB (publ) earnings to decrease by -79.70%.

OLK Dividends

Olink Holding AB (publ) is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 69.81% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares while 38.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 128.75%. There are 38.87% institutions holding the Olink Holding AB (publ) stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 10.62% of the shares, roughly 12.65 million OLK shares worth $223.41 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.13% or 9.68 million shares worth $170.99 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. With 2.08 million shares estimated at $36.76 million under it, the former controlled 1.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held about 1.68% of the shares, roughly 2.0 million shares worth around $35.28 million.