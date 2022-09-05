When Will Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 0.12 million Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.59 changed hands at -$0.11 or -6.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $33.31M. OCG’s last price was a discount, traded about -264.78% off its 52-week high of $5.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.70, which suggests the last value was -6.92% down since then. When we look at Oriental Culture Holding LTD’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 65050.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 90.90K.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) trade information

Instantly OCG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.9200 on Friday, 09/02/22 subtracted -6.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -68.88%, with the 5-day performance at -15.87% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) is -22.44% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 71240.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.55 days.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Oriental Culture Holding LTD earnings to increase by 452.50%.

OCG Dividends

Oriental Culture Holding LTD is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 02.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.10% of Oriental Culture Holding LTD shares while 8.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.20%. There are 8.65% institutions holding the Oriental Culture Holding LTD stock share, with Credit Agricole S.A. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.99% of the shares, roughly 0.21 million OCG shares worth $0.88 million.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.26% or 54563.0 shares worth $0.23 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

With 19230.0 shares estimated at $66535.0 under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares.