What Is The Performance Outlook For TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRX) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 58116.0 TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.27 changed hands at $0.46 or 16.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $82.14M. TCRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -185.93% off its 52-week high of $9.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.60, which suggests the last value was 51.07% up since then. When we look at TScan Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 21960.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.82K.

Analysts gave the TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TCRX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. TScan Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.75.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) trade information

Instantly TCRX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.49 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 16.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.33%, with the 5-day performance at 9.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) is -15.72% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TCRX’s forecast low is $6.00 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -542.2% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -83.49% for it to hit the projected low.

TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TScan Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.72% over the past 6 months, a 33.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TScan Therapeutics Inc. will rise 90.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that TScan Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $3.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.07 million and $2.43 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 180.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 44.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for TScan Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -276.40%.

TCRX Dividends

TScan Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.72% of TScan Therapeutics Inc. shares while 64.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.43%. There are 64.09% institutions holding the TScan Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.04% of the shares, roughly 1.52 million TCRX shares worth $4.25 million.

Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.54% or 1.43 million shares worth $3.99 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio. With 0.86 million shares estimated at $2.39 million under it, the former controlled 4.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio held about 2.92% of the shares, roughly 0.55 million shares worth around $1.76 million.