Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HOWL): Todayâ€™s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 0.24 million Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $6.93 changed hands at $0.88 or 14.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $202.84M. HOWLâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -184.56% off its 52-week high of $19.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.42, which suggests the last value was 50.65% up since then. When we look at Werewolf Therapeutics Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 75210.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 145.36K.

Analysts gave the Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (HOWL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HOWL as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.43.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) trade information

Instantly HOWL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.28 on Friday, 09/02/22 added 14.55% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.81%, with the 5-day performance at 17.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) is 28.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.16 days.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (HOWL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 35.09% over the past 6 months, a 78.06% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. will rise 88.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -25.50% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -967.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.10% per year.

HOWL Dividends

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.51% of Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. shares while 82.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.48%. There are 82.25% institutions holding the Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 15.52% of the shares, roughly 4.29 million HOWL shares worth $18.88 million.

MPM Asset Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.49% or 4.28 million shares worth $18.85 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.52 million shares estimated at $1.97 million under it, the former controlled 1.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.00% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $1.21 million.